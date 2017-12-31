NFL playoff schedule and TV information

Twelve teams. Eleven games. One champion.
The NFL playoff field has been set, and the Chiefs are the No. 4 seed in the AFC. The playoffs begin on Saturday, Jan. 6 and will conclude with Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis on Feb. 4.
Here is the NFL playoff schedule:
Wild-card round
Never miss a local story.
Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018
No. 5 Titans at No. 4 Chiefs, 3:35 p.m. (ABC, Ch. 9 in KC; ESPN nationally)
No. 6 Falcons at No. 3 Rams, 7:15 p.m. (NBC, Ch. 41)
Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018
No. 6 Bills at No. 3 Jaguars, noon (CBS, Ch. 5)
No. 5 Panthers at No. 4 Saints, 3:40 p.m. (Fox, Ch. 4)
Divisional round
Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018
NFC: Falcons/Panthers/Saints at No. 1 Philadelphia (13-3), 3:35 p.m. (NBC, Ch. 41)
AFC: Bills/Titans/Chiefs at No. 1 New England (13-3), 7:15 p.m. (CBS, Ch. 5)
Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018
AFC: Titans/Chiefs/Jaguars at No. 2 Pittsburgh (13-3), noon (CBS, Ch. 5)
NFC: Panthers/Saints/Rams at No. 2 Minnesota (13-3), 3:40 p.m. (Fox, Ch. 4)
Conference championships
Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018
Times, TV, TBD
AFC Championship Game, 2:05 p.m. (CBS, Ch. 5)
NFC Championship Game, 5:30 p.m. (Fox, Ch. 4)
Super Bowl LII
Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018
U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis
AFC Champion vs. NFC Champion, 5:30 p.m. (NBC, Ch. 41)
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments