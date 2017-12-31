The Kansas City Chiefs and wide receiver Tyreek Hill hope to find their way to the Super Bowl.
The Kansas City Chiefs and wide receiver Tyreek Hill hope to find their way to the Super Bowl. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com
The Kansas City Chiefs and wide receiver Tyreek Hill hope to find their way to the Super Bowl. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com

Sports

NFL playoff schedule and TV information

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

December 31, 2017 07:12 PM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

Twelve teams. Eleven games. One champion.

The NFL playoff field has been set, and the Chiefs are the No. 4 seed in the AFC. The playoffs begin on Saturday, Jan. 6 and will conclude with Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis on Feb. 4.

Here is the NFL playoff schedule:

Wild-card round

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018

No. 5 Titans at No. 4 Chiefs, 3:35 p.m. (ABC, Ch. 9 in KC; ESPN nationally)

No. 6 Falcons at No. 3 Rams, 7:15 p.m. (NBC, Ch. 41)

Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018

No. 6 Bills at No. 3 Jaguars, noon (CBS, Ch. 5)

No. 5 Panthers at No. 4 Saints, 3:40 p.m. (Fox, Ch. 4)

Divisional round

Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018

NFC: Falcons/Panthers/Saints at No. 1 Philadelphia (13-3), 3:35 p.m. (NBC, Ch. 41)

AFC: Bills/Titans/Chiefs at No. 1 New England (13-3), 7:15 p.m. (CBS, Ch. 5)

Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018

AFC: Titans/Chiefs/Jaguars at No. 2 Pittsburgh (13-3), noon (CBS, Ch. 5)

NFC: Panthers/Saints/Rams at No. 2 Minnesota (13-3), 3:40 p.m. (Fox, Ch. 4)

Conference championships

Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018

Times, TV, TBD

AFC Championship Game, 2:05 p.m. (CBS, Ch. 5)

NFC Championship Game, 5:30 p.m. (Fox, Ch. 4)

Super Bowl LII

Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018

U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis

AFC Champion vs. NFC Champion, 5:30 p.m. (NBC, Ch. 41)

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Taylor Eldridge breaks down WSU’s first AAC win

    Taylor Eldridge talks about Wichita State’s men’s basketball first game in the American Athletic Conference. They defeated the University of Connecticut 72-62.

Taylor Eldridge breaks down WSU’s first AAC win

Taylor Eldridge breaks down WSU’s first AAC win 2:03

Taylor Eldridge breaks down WSU’s first AAC win

Gregg Marshall's postgame thoughts after win at UConn 6:48

Gregg Marshall's postgame thoughts after win at UConn
Gregg Marshall talks about WSU's first win in the AAC 6:48

Gregg Marshall talks about WSU's first win in the AAC

View More Video