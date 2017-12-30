Garden Plain youth basketball coach inspiring community through health struggles

More Videos 7:32 Bruce Weber press conference: K-State 91, Iowa State 75 Pause 10:09 'Swatting' led to fatal shooting of Andrew Finch, police say 4:59 Police release the 911 call that led to the deadly 'swatting' 0:54 Police release body camera video from shooting linked to 'swatting' 1:35 What is 'swatting'? 1:54 Mother reacts to son's killing by police 2:22 Man shot by police after false call of shooting, hostage situation 2:48 Mom of police shooting victim speaks out 1:50 Highlights from Wichita State's win over Florida Gulf Coast 0:43 First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Players honor coach for his courageous battle against disease Youth basketball coach Troy Zoglman has been battling ALS for a couple of years, but has refused to let the disease stop him from coaching the same group of girls basketball players he’s been coaching for several years now. On Friday night, past and present member of the team, along with many parents and friends, had a celebration to honor Troy’s commitment to coaching. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle) Youth basketball coach Troy Zoglman has been battling ALS for a couple of years, but has refused to let the disease stop him from coaching the same group of girls basketball players he’s been coaching for several years now. On Friday night, past and present member of the team, along with many parents and friends, had a celebration to honor Troy’s commitment to coaching. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle) theying@wichitaeagle.com

Youth basketball coach Troy Zoglman has been battling ALS for a couple of years, but has refused to let the disease stop him from coaching the same group of girls basketball players he’s been coaching for several years now. On Friday night, past and present member of the team, along with many parents and friends, had a celebration to honor Troy’s commitment to coaching. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle) theying@wichitaeagle.com