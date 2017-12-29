Players honor coach for his courageous battle against disease
Youth basketball coach Troy Zoglman has been battling ALS for a couple of years, but has refused to let the disease stop him from coaching the same group of girls basketball players he’s been coaching for several years now. On Friday night, past and present member of the team, along with many parents and friends, had a celebration to honor Troy’s commitment to coaching. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle)
