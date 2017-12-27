Silvio De Sousa arrives, has busy first day at Kansas

More Videos 1:40 Family and home important to promoted soldier Pause 1:53 Police give update on shootout and high-speed chase 2:50 Father speaks at prayer vigil for two daughters, his wife and a family friend killed in icy road crash 0:51 Homeland Security suspends chemical testing four miles from Kansas 0:51 Breakout season lead to scholarship for K-State WR Dalton Schoen 0:54 Recognizing signs of physical child abuse 1:33 Couple charged in death of 3-year-old 2:00 Enjoy the wonder of Botanica’s Illuminations light display 0:31 The dangers of texting while driving 0:22 Police chase ends in car crash Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Devonte’ Graham on his first impressions of Silvio De Sousa Kansas Jayhawks guard Devonté Graham talks about his first impression of forward Silvio De Sousa, who had his first practice with KU on Wednesday. Kansas Jayhawks guard Devonté Graham talks about his first impression of forward Silvio De Sousa, who had his first practice with KU on Wednesday. Jesse Newell jnewell@kcstar.com

