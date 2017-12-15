Chiefs have faith in Steven Nelson to handle silent rigors of nickel corner

More Videos 1:29 Who is Bill Snyder? Pause 1:54 Servicemen and women wish their families a happy holidays 1:21 North-side Christmas light route 11:30 NASA astronaut reflects on his year in space 1:33 A police officer receives a 'hippopotamus' for Christmas 1:36 K9 competition is a chance for police dogs to show off 2:55 Dog rescuer describes her first rescue 1:54 Christmas lights on Wichita’s south side 1:25 Scenes from our east-side Wichita light tour 1:27 Scenes from our west-side Wichita light tour Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Game plan with Terez Paylor: Chargers at Chiefs, Saturday night edition Kansas City Star Chiefs beat writer Terez Paylor analyzes the four keys to a KC Chiefs victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night at Arrowhead Stadium. He also shares his prediction for the outcome of this battle for first place in the AFC West. Kansas City Star Chiefs beat writer Terez Paylor analyzes the four keys to a KC Chiefs victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night at Arrowhead Stadium. He also shares his prediction for the outcome of this battle for first place in the AFC West. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com

Kansas City Star Chiefs beat writer Terez Paylor analyzes the four keys to a KC Chiefs victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night at Arrowhead Stadium. He also shares his prediction for the outcome of this battle for first place in the AFC West. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com