Wait is over for Sam Cunliffe, who’s set for KU debut: ‘I like all the excitement’

Sam Cunliffe's advice from KU assistant coach Kurtis Townsend Kansas guard Sam Cunfliffe, who will play in his first game for the Jayhawks against Nebraska on Saturday, talks about sitting out a year after transferring from Arizona State. He spoke to reporters on Dec. 12, 2017. Kansas guard Sam Cunfliffe, who will play in his first game for the Jayhawks against Nebraska on Saturday, talks about sitting out a year after transferring from Arizona State. He spoke to reporters on Dec. 12, 2017. Jesse Newell The Kansas City Star

