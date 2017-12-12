Sports

Leonard to start for Spurs in debut after missing 27 games

The Associated Press

December 12, 2017 06:45 PM

DALLAS

San Antonio Spurs star Kawhi Leonard will start in his season debut Tuesday night at Dallas after missing 27 games with a quadriceps injury.

Leonard has been recovering from right quadriceps tendinopathy, a condition that causes pain and weakness in the knee. He last played in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals last season, when he injured his left ankle. Golden State swept the series on the way to the NBA title.

The 26-year-old Leonard averaged a career-best 25.5 points last season and was a contender for the MVP award that went to Oklahoma City's Russell Westbrook. He is a two-time defensive player of the year.

