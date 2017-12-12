Sports

Midshipman faces discipline for scaling chapel in tradition

ANNAPOLIS, Md.

A midshipman who successfully completed a tradition at the U.S. Naval Academy that, as legend has it, carries a reward, will instead face discipline.

The Capital reports academy spokesman Lt. Cmdr. David McKinney said Monday the unnamed midshipman faces serious consequences for scaling 225 feet (69 meters) to place his cap — known as a cover — on top of the chapel's obelisk last week, in the days leading up to the Army-Navy football game.

The tradition dates back to 1845, and is said to earn the successful midshipman relaxed restrictions. There have been three other reported successful attempts since the 1970s, at least two of which involved midshipmen keeping their feet on the ground.

McKinney says the dangerous nature of the climb moves it beyond the realm of a prank.

