Ohio adult, youth prison agencies merging office functions

Ohio's adult and youth prison services agencies say they're merging back-office functions like payroll to improve efficiency and boost collaboration.
The planned merger means the agencies will move to a single headquarters in Columbus.
The Department of Rehabilitation and Correction and the Department of Youth Services asked a state spending panel Monday for $1.8 million for rent beginning next year.
The rent the agencies pay then increases considerably, which is drawing criticism from a youth advocate group.
The agencies now pay a combined annual rent of $1.7 million, which would jump to $2.4 million.
The Juvenile Justice Coalition says the extra money could pay for programs to decrease the number of kids entering the justice system.
