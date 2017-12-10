Purdue guard Carsen Edwards
Purdue guard Carsen Edwards 3) celebrates in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against IUPUI in West Lafayette, Ind., Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017.
Purdue guard Carsen Edwards 3) celebrates in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against IUPUI in West Lafayette, Ind., Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017.

Sports

No. 21 Purdue beats IUPUI for Painter's 300th victory

By JIM JOHNSON Associated Press

December 10, 2017 08:13 PM



WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind.

Carsen Edwards scored a career-high 27 points and No. 21 Purdue beat IUPUI 86-61 on Sunday night for coach Matt Painter's 300th victory.

Isaac Haas added 14 points and six rebounds, and Vincent Edwards had 12 points and 12 rebounds to help the Boilermakers (10-2) win their sixth straight game.

Maurice Kirby had 16 points for IUPUI (2-6), and Jaylen Minnett added 12 points. The Jaguars who have lost four straight.

Purdue closed out the first half on a 6-0 spurt, capped by P.J. Thompson's 3-pointer just before the buzzer that made it 40-31. The Boilermakers opened the second with a 14-0 run, including seven straight points by Carsen Edwards.

Haas' layup with 16:31 to play put Purdue ahead 54-31 — before IUPUI finally scored again on a lay-up by Kirby.

BIG PICTURE

IUPUI: They're 0-3 in the short series with Purdue. Against Big Ten opponents, the Jaguars' last win came against Northwestern, 56-53 on Nov. 27, 2002.

Purdue: After Thursday's win over Valparaiso, IUPUI was the second of a three-game stretch against in-state opponents. The Boilermakers have won five straight against teams from Indiana and hasn't lost to an in-state team since Feb. 20, 2016.

UP NEXT

IUPUI is off this week before heading to Washington State on Saturday for the second game three straight games on the road.

Purdue is off this week until a matchup with Butler in the annual Crossroads Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

  Comments  

