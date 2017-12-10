Philadelphia 76ers Joel Embiid, front right, of Cameroon, makes his move against Los Angeles Lakers Andrew Bogut, left, of Australia, during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia 76ers Joel Embiid, front right, of Cameroon, makes his move against Los Angeles Lakers Andrew Bogut, left, of Australia, during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, in Philadelphia. Chris Szagola AP Photo
Philadelphia 76ers Joel Embiid, front right, of Cameroon, makes his move against Los Angeles Lakers Andrew Bogut, left, of Australia, during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, in Philadelphia. Chris Szagola AP Photo

Sports

Sixers' Embiid, McConnell out vs. Pelicans

The Associated Press

December 10, 2017 06:34 PM

UPDATED 6 MINUTES AGO

NEW ORLEANS

The Philadelphia 76ers have decided to sit out Joel Embiid against the Pelicans on Sunday night because of stiffness in the 7-foot center's back.

Embiid was expected to play in New Orleans after sitting out Saturday night's loss to Cleveland to rest his surgically repaired knee.

Embiid, who has averaged 23.5 points and 11.1 rebounds in 21 games, had offseason surgery for a torn meniscus in his left knee and the Sixers have been limiting his playing time, including not playing him on back-to-back nights.

Philadelphia also held out guard T.J. McConnell with a left shoulder sprain.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Sixers already had ruled out forward Robert Covington, who hurt his back crashing over the first row of stands in an attempt to save a ball from going out of bounds in Cleveland on Saturday night.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Last-second shot wins game for Maize

    Maize’s Chase Schreiner’s last-second shot gives the Eagles the win over Derby 61-59 on Friday, Dec. 8, 2017. (Video courtesy of Dan Loving)

Last-second shot wins game for Maize

Last-second shot wins game for Maize 0:33

Last-second shot wins game for Maize
Bruce Weber, Kamau Stokes talk after 61-54 loss to Tulsa 3:12

Bruce Weber, Kamau Stokes talk after 61-54 loss to Tulsa
Highlights from Wichita State’s win over Oklahoma State 1:33

Highlights from Wichita State’s win over Oklahoma State

View More Video