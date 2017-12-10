Reath scores career-high 30; LSU beats UNC Wilmington 97-84

Duop Reath scored a career-high 30 points and Tremont Waters added 20 as LSU beat UNC Wilmington 97-84 on Sunday.
Reath, who added five rebounds, made 13 of 17 from the field in 27 minutes 27 minutes. Waters added 10 assists and nine rebounds while making 7 of 8 from the free-throw line. Skylar Mays had 14 points on five-of-six shooting and Wayde Sims scored 11 for LSU (5-2).
Jordon Talley led UNCW (2-5) with 22 points and seven assists. Jaquel Richmond had 16 points on seven-of-11 shooting and Ty Taylor finished scored 15.
UNCW's leading scorer and the nation's leading rebounder, Devontae Cacok, sat out the first half because of a team rule violation. He entered the game averaging 19.3 points and 13.0 rebounds per game and finished with 10 points and four boards.
LSU led by as many as 18 points in the second half. Daryl Edwards converted a 4-point play with 7:38 left and Mays a 3-point play on the next possession for an 80-65 lead after UNCW had trimmed margin to eight points.
LSU, coming off an 11-day break for final exams, led 52-36 at halftime, pulling in the final five minutes after a technical foul on LSU coach Will Wade for protesting a charging call. After UNCW made a technical free throw with 4:25 left, Waters scored six points, and assisted on a dunk by Reath, who had 19 points in the first half.
LSU shot 63.6 percent from the field (21 of 33), including 5 of 10 from 3-point range, while UNCW shot 35.3 (12 of 34) in the first half.
UP NEXT
LSU: Plays host to Houston Wednesday, the second of five straight home games.
UNCW: Visits UNC Greensboro on Wednesday and returns home to play Furman next Sunday.
