Kansas City Chiefs linebackers coach Gary Gibbs, left, signaled to Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Tamba Hali (91) to enter the game against the Buffalo Bills on Nov. 26, 2017, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com
Sports

Tamba Hali active for Chiefs, Raiders’ Amari Cooper set to play

By Blair Kerkhoff

bkerkhoff@kcstar.com

December 10, 2017 10:51 AM

Outside linebacker Tamba Hali is back for the Chiefs in Sunday’s game against the Oakland Raiders.

Hali had been inactive for two of the previous three games with his chronic knee injury. The Chiefs used three players at the position in last week’s loss to the Jets: Justin Houston, Frank Zombo and Tanoh Kpassagnon.

Inactive for the Chiefs today are cornerback Marcus Peters, who is serving a one-game suspension, center Mitch Morse, safety Eric Murray, linebacker Ramik Wilson, offensive lineman Parker Ehinger, quarterback Tyler Bray and defensive lineman Justin Hamilton.

For the Raiders, wide receiver Amari Cooper is expected to play despite an ankle injury. Cooper crushed the Chiefs in the Raiders’ 31-30 victory earlier this season with 11 receptions for 210 yards and two touchdowns.

