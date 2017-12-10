Quick scout: Why one KU guard could snap out of a funk against Arizona State

More Videos 1:33 Highlights from Wichita State’s win over Oklahoma State Pause 0:43 How much does low literacy cost? 3:00 Kansas.com’s Taylor Eldridge breaks down WSU’s win over Oklahoma State 2:18 Newton man to spend life in prison 3:19 Spirit to add 1,000 jobs in Wichita 3:24 WSU’s Landry Shamet talks about his and the Shockers' victory over Oklahoma State 5:44 WSU coach Gregg Marshall talks about their game with Oklahoma State 1:25 All Aboard the Polar Express! 0:33 Last-second shot wins game for Maize 5:38 A steak (and a bathroom) that has to be seen to be believed Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Bill Self on what team learned from Washington loss Kansas coach Bill Self talks about issues that emerged for his team in its loss to Washington. Self spoke to reporters on Dec. 8, 2017. Kansas coach Bill Self talks about issues that emerged for his team in its loss to Washington. Self spoke to reporters on Dec. 8, 2017. Jesse Newell The Kansas City Star

Kansas coach Bill Self talks about issues that emerged for his team in its loss to Washington. Self spoke to reporters on Dec. 8, 2017. Jesse Newell The Kansas City Star