Sports

December 9, 2017 11:21 PM

Haws scores season-high 24, BYU beats Weber State 74-68

The Associated Press
SALT LAKE CITY

TJ Haws scored a season-high 24 points as BYU defeated Weber State 74-68 on Saturday night in the second game of the inaugural Beehive Classic.

The tournament is scheduled to pit Utah, Utah State, BYU and Weber State against each other at the Utah Jazz's home arena with the opponents rotating each year.

Weber State (4-5) hung around despite missing starters Brekkott Chapman (foot) and Zach Braxton (Achilles). The Wildcats clawed their way to a 41-40 lead in the second half, but BYU (8-2) answered each time Weber State made a run. A Haws layup capped a 7-2 stretch to take a 61-53 lead.

Weber State's Dusty Baker made a reverse layup in traffic to bring the Wildcats within 68-66, but the Cougars made their free throws down the stretch to put away the game.

Haws knocked down four 3 pointers and added five assists while Yoeli Childs had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Jerrick Harding's 29 points led Weber State and was two points shy of his season high. Baker finished with 13 and seven rebounds.

Related content

Sports

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Kansas.com’s Taylor Eldridge breaks down WSU’s win over Oklahoma State 3:00

Kansas.com’s Taylor Eldridge breaks down WSU’s win over Oklahoma State

Pause
Highlights from Wichita State’s win over Oklahoma State 1:33

Highlights from Wichita State’s win over Oklahoma State

Newton man to spend life in prison 2:18

Newton man to spend life in prison

How much does low literacy cost? 0:43

How much does low literacy cost?

A steak (and a bathroom) that has to be seen to be believed 5:38

A steak (and a bathroom) that has to be seen to be believed

WSU coach Gregg Marshall talks about their game with Oklahoma State 5:44

WSU coach Gregg Marshall talks about their game with Oklahoma State

Bruce Weber explains why he likes playing in Wichita 1:02

Bruce Weber explains why he likes playing in Wichita

Spirit to add 1,000 jobs in Wichita 3:19

Spirit to add 1,000 jobs in Wichita

All Aboard the Polar Express! 1:25

All Aboard the Polar Express!

WSU’s Landry Shamet talks about his and the Shockers victory over Oklahoma State 3:24

WSU’s Landry Shamet talks about his and the Shockers victory over Oklahoma State

  • Bruce Weber, Kamau Stokes talk after 61-54 loss to Tulsa

    Bruce Weber, Kamau Stokes talk after 61-54 loss to Tulsa

Bruce Weber, Kamau Stokes talk after 61-54 loss to Tulsa

View more video

Sports