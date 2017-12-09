Sports

Wofford beats USCAA's Johnson & Wales (NC) 104-45

The Associated Press

December 09, 2017 06:47 PM

SPARTANBURG, S.C.

Fletcher Magee scored 22 points and grabbed four rebounds and Wofford beat Johnson & Wales (NC) of the USCAA 104-45 on Saturday night.

Magee was 8 of 10 from the field including 4 of 5 from 3-point range for the Terriers (6-4). Donovan Theme-Love added 15 points and three assists, Nathan Hoover had 13 points and Tray Hallowell chipped in 10.

The team averaged 63 percent shooting from the field compared to 33 percent for Johnson & Wales and had a 39-22 rebounding edge. The Terriers were 20 of 34 (59 percent) from beyond the arc.

Magee and Trevor Stumpe traded 3-pointers to open the Wofford scoring and Theme-Love's 3 capped the 21-6 start and the Terriers built it into a 50-10 advantage at intermission. They dropped 13 3-pointers in the second half as they cruised to the win.

Majerle Poole scored 21 points to lead the Wildcats.

