Chiefs-Raiders scouting report, key players to watch and a prediction

Game plan with Terez Paylor: How the Chiefs can beat the Raiders Chiefs beat writer Terez Paylor breaks down four keys for Sunday's game against the Raiders. KC hopes to stop its losing streak and regain the lead in the AFC West at Arrowhead. Chiefs beat writer Terez Paylor breaks down four keys for Sunday's game against the Raiders. KC hopes to stop its losing streak and regain the lead in the AFC West at Arrowhead. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com

