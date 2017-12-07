How will Chiefs line up minus Marcus Peters? With all hands on deck

More Videos 1:17 The rise and fall of the 2017 Kansas City Chiefs Pause 4:19 Chiefs' Andy Reid, Alex Smith on Marcus Peters' suspension 0:25 Nancy Shoemaker's kidnapper may walk free soon 0:43 How much does low literacy cost? 1:29 Barry Brown, Kamau Stokes talk K-State win over USC Upstate 1:03 Beer dispenser appears to defy physics 1:18 Police arrest woman for intentionally causing multi-car accident 0:32 Who's running for Kansas governor? 3:19 Spirit to add 1,000 jobs in Wichita 1:21 Christmas window displays beautify downtown Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

All-Pro corner Marcus Peters is out... So what will the Chiefs do? KC Chiefs defensive coordinator Bob Sutton talks about the secondary adapting to the one-game suspension of cornerback Marcus Peters Sunday against the Oakland Raiders. KC Chiefs defensive coordinator Bob Sutton talks about the secondary adapting to the one-game suspension of cornerback Marcus Peters Sunday against the Oakland Raiders. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com

KC Chiefs defensive coordinator Bob Sutton talks about the secondary adapting to the one-game suspension of cornerback Marcus Peters Sunday against the Oakland Raiders. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com