New Mexico national monuments to remain intact

The Associated Press

December 05, 2017 06:42 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

The boundaries of New Mexico's two national monuments that were under review will remain intact, but Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke says modifications will be made to protect the long-standing culture of grazing and to ensure hunters and anglers don't lose access.

Zinke said Tuesday his decision to keep Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks and the Rio Grande Del Norte national monuments the same size followed discussions with the governor, the state's congressional delegation, ranchers and conservationists.

In a conference call with reporters, Zinke said the administration was comfortable with the New Mexico monuments and wanted to ensure they could be actively managed in perpetuity.

Monument supporters argue that issues related to public access and concerns about border security in southern New Mexico were addressed in the original proclamations.

