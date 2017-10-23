In less than a year, Nico Hernandez already has his first title shot

In the same year he turned professional, Wichita native and Olympic bronze medalist Nico Hernandez will fight for a championship belt.
Hernandez (3-0, 2 KOs) will face Jozsef Ajtai (19-9, 12 KOs), a 20-year-old from Hungaria, on Saturday, Dec. 2 at Hartman Arena in an eight-round main event for the vacant International Boxing Association flyweight championship belt. It will be the first flyweight championship bout for the IBA, which was recently relaunched this summer.
It will be the first time Hernandez is scheduled to fight an eight-round bout after his first three fights were scheduled for six rounds. Hernandez won his first two fights by knockout, then won a unanimous decision over Kendrick Latchman last month.
“We’re excited to have an American Olympian fighting for our first Americas title,” IBA president J.C. Courreges said in a press release. “Nico Hernandez is an Olympic bronze medalist and we’re hopeful that he will develop into an IBA world champion in the not-too-distant future. His amateur pedigree speaks for itself and we’re excited to have this young man fighting for the IBA Americas title.”
Despite being a year younger, Ajtai will be the most experienced professional Hernandez has faced in his career. After a 10-0 start to his career, Ajtai has lost five of his last six bouts to boxers with a combined record of 50-1.
“By far, Nico is fighting the otughest opponent of his pro career,” said John Andersen, Hernandez’s promoter with KO Night Boxing. “Ajtai has much more experience as a pro than Nico, plus he went the distance against a two-time Olympic gold medlaist. Ajtai is a busy fighter with a good knockout ratio. This fight is going to tell us a lot about Nico, especially his power at 112 pounds.”
Taylor Eldridge: 316-268-6270, @tayloreldridge
