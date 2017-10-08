Christina Addision adjusts plan, wins Prairie Fire Marathon

Christina Addison fought low back problems for a year before building the strength to get back to running.
After recovering from her inflamed sacroiliac joint, the Burlington native returned to serious training. In the days leading up to the Prairie Fire Marathon, she set a goal of a 3 hour, 30 minute marathon race time, but when she hit the Wichita streets Sunday the former collegiate runner believed that pace was “too easy.”
Speeding up her pace, Addison exceeded expectations by finishing with a time of 3:17:22 to win the 2017 Prairie Fire Marathon women’s race on Sunday.
“Around mile 10, people said I was in fifth,” Addison said. “I just tried to see if I could find the next girl in front of me. People telling me where I was in the race motivated me to go faster each mile.”
Addison, 29, came into Sunday’s race with marathon experience. After transferring from Butler Community College to Tabor, Addison ran a full marathon for Tabor while competing at the 2009 NAIA national meet.
Having a more laid back feel to the race helped ease tension and allowed Addison to enjoy the 26.2-mile journey.
“It is a lot different because you have your team to think about and there’s a little bit more pressure,” Addison said of running in college. “When you’re out here running just to run for yourself then it’s a little less stressful.”
Matthew Drake, 29, drove from Fort Collins, Colo., to compete in Sunday’s race because he finds enjoyment in smaller races and flatter courses. While traveling in his car, Drake did not think about what it was going to take to win and instead focused on enjoying the moment.
Drake’s time of 2:56:49 gave him almost a five-minute lead over the field and victory in the men’s marathon.
“I’m just here to have fun,” Drake said. “I think the winner last year was 35 minutes faster than me, so it never occurred to me that I’d win. I was just coming here to have fun.”
Drake’s goal when running is to keep a pace with the other runners. The former Regis University runner was not able to do that during the last half of the race because he was in front of everone.
“After we split up from the (half-marathon runners), I couldn’t see the bibs of everyone and I saw everyone going left,” Drake said. “I looked back and I couldn’t see anyone, so that’s when I thought I might have a chance (to win).”
Ryan Root, 25, won the men’s half-marathon with a time of 1:07:59, while Sidney Hirsch finished first in the women’s division with a time of 1:20:18. Having finished her Wichita State running career in the spring, Hirsch told herself that she was going to take the summer off.
Two weeks into the summer, Hirsch, 22, decided her love for running was too strong to not continue pursuing it. Hirsch said that she did not have a specific training plan for her first half-marathon, and her motivation comes from a former teammate.
Current Wichita State sophomore runner Suzie Wright keeps in contact with Hirsch, with Wright informing Hirsch on individual and team performances. Hirsch said that fueled her to compete in more races individually.
“It’s really motivating to hear from her all the time and see how she’s doing,” Hirsch said. “I really enjoy that. She is motivating me and I am motivating her. It’s fun to stay in touch with her and (the team).”
