Oilers honor victims of Edmonton attack before opener

The Associated Press

October 04, 2017 9:55 PM

EDMONTON, Alberta

An Edmonton police officer attacked last weekend was honored by the Oilers before their home opener against the Calgary Flames on Wednesday night.

Constable Michael Chernyk received a standing ovation as he walked on to the ice during a pre-game ceremony and stood beside anthem singer Robert Clark for his performance of "O Canada."

Chernyk was handling crowd control at a Canadian Football League on Saturday night when he hit by a speeding car that rammed through a barrier and sent him flying five metres through the air.

The driver got out, pulled out a large knife and began stabbing Chernyk, a 10-year veteran, as he was lying on the ground. Chernyk fought back and the suspect fled on foot. Before police could arrest the attacker he hit four civilians with another vehicle he had been driving.

Abdulahi Hasan Sharif made his first court appearance Tuesday on 11 charges, including five of attempted murder.

