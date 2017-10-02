A capsule look at the Rockies-Diamondbacks playoff game

FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2017, file photo, Colorado Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez follows the flight of his two-run home run off San Diego Padres starting pitcher Jordan Lyles in the fifth inning of a baseball game in Denver. Struggling at the plate early, the Colorado Rockies outfielder tossed and turned at night before visiting a sleep specialist. It’s awakened his bat as the Rockies are headed to their first postseason since 2009. David Zalubowski, File AP Photo