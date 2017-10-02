More Videos

  Ned Yost makes changes to coaching staff and prepares for Royals rebuild

    Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost didn't retain coaches Dave Eiland and Don Wakamatsu as the team moves towards developing its young players.

Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost didn't retain coaches Dave Eiland and Don Wakamatsu as the team moves towards developing its young players. John Sleezer The Kansas City Star
Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost didn't retain coaches Dave Eiland and Don Wakamatsu as the team moves towards developing its young players. John Sleezer The Kansas City Star

Sports

Royals part ways with pitching coach Dave Eiland, other coaching staff

By Rustin Dodd and Pete Grathoff

The Kansas City Star

October 02, 2017 8:06 AM

Royals pitching coach Dave Eiland, who oversaw staffs that helped the club reach two World Series, will not be back in 2018.

The departure of Eiland, who spent six seasons with the Royals, is part of a greater staff shakeup as the club enters the offseason following an 80-82 finish.

The Royals announced Monday morning that Eiland and bench coach Don Wakamatsu will not have their contracts renewed for the 2018 season. Bullpen coach Doug Henry may not return, while assistant hitting coach Brian Buchanan could see a new role.

“We’re making some changes,” manager Ned Yost said Monday. “We’re transitioning a new group of players, and Dayton (Moore, general manager) and I have been talking a lot about the coaching staff here that is going to move forward with a younger group and we just felt that in some areas we needed a different voice.”

The Royals have eight players who are scheduled to reach free agency, including five who helped the team win consecutive American League championships and the 2015 World Series.

Eiland was hired by Yost after the 2011 season, and was the longest-tenured member of the Royals coaching staff. However, the Royals’ team ERA was 4.61 this season, which was 10th in the league. It was the fourth straight season that the Royals’ ERA slipped. It was 4.21 in 2016, 3.73 in 2015, 3.51 in 2014 and 3.45 in 2013.

“Both of those guys were phenomenal in our run, were integral parts of our (World Series) championship in ’15, the (AL) championship in ’14,” Yost said.

“Dave is a great mechanical pitching coach. He formulates a great game plan. He was an integral part of that championship.”

Wakamatsu joined the Royals staff after the 2013 season and served as Yost’s right-hand man. Wakamatsu was the Seattle Mariners’ manager in 2009-10, was a bench coach for the Toronto Blue Jays in 2011-12 before working as a special assignment scout for the New York Yankees in 2013.

After the 2014 season, Wakamatsu was a finalist for the Rays manager job, but Tampa Bay hired Kevin Cash instead.

“I want to personally thank both Don and Dave for the contributions they made to our success here, culminating with the World Series title in 2015,” Moore said in a statement. “We are currently in the process of restructuring our Major League coaching staff and there will be nothing more to discuss at this time as we evaluate these important decisions.”

Henry, a former Royals pitcher, was made bullpen coach in October 2012. Buchanan, who spent seven seasons in the majors, just completed his first season as assistant hitting coach after spending the 2016 season at Class AA Northwest Arkansas.

Yost said he knows the type of coaches he wants to join the staff during what is expected to be a rebuilding process.

“It’ll strictly be people that enjoy and people that can handle what we’re about to do,” Yost said. “It’s going to be built around that type of stuff.”

  Ned Yost says he was shocked when people thought he wasn't coming back in 2018

    Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost plans on returning in 2018, and was shocked that people thought he wasn't.

Ned Yost says he was shocked when people thought he wasn't coming back in 2018

Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost plans on returning in 2018, and was shocked that people thought he wasn't.

John Sleezer The Kansas City Star

Rustin Dodd: 816-234-4937, @rustindodd. Download True Blue, The Star’s free Royals app.

