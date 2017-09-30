Sports

Freeman and Herbert both leave game against Cal

The Associated Press

September 30, 2017 10:55 PM

EUGENE, Ore.

Oregon running back Royce Freeman and quarterback Justin Herbert both left against California on Saturday night.

Freeman headed for the locker room accompanied by a trainer with more than eight minutes to go in the first quarter. The exact nature of the injury was unclear, but it appeared to be a shoulder.

Herbert left at the end of the first quarter after a 7-yard touchdown run. He had thrown a touchdown pass as Oregon built a 17-0 lead against the Golden Bears.

Both players were listed as questionable for a return to the game.

Freeman had already run for 51 yards when he was injured.

The senior has rushed for 541 yards and an NCAA-leading 10 rushing touchdowns this season. Freeman ranks ninth nationally with an average of 135.25 yards a game.

Oregon was already missing senior receiver Charles Nelson because of a right ankle sprain.

