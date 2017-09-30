Sports

Cookus, Marks lead N. Arizona past N. Colorado 48-20

The Associated Press

September 30, 2017 9:52 PM

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz.

Case Cookus threw for three scores, ran for another and Elijah Marks had a 100-yard kickoff return and Northern Arizona rolled to a 48-20 win over Northern Colorado on Saturday night.

Taylor Powell also had an 85-yard interception return for the Lumberjacks (2-2, 2-0 Big Sky Conference). Cookus hit Jonathan Baldwin for 9 yards, Marks for 21 and William Morehand for 10 before the Bears (2-2, 1-1) got a touchdown late in the first half to trail 20-7.

Trae Riek scored on a 7-yard run on the first possession of the third quarter to pull the Bears within 20-14 but Marks took the kickoff back.

In addition to forcing three turnovers, NAU had five sacks.

Joe Logan rushed for 118 yards on 16 carries and Marks finished with 106 yards on seven receptions.

Jacob Knipp passed for 280 yards with Alex Wesley getting 125 yards on eight receptions.

