PHOTOS: Kansas State holds off Baylor 33-20

K-State head coach Bill Snyder during the K-State Baylor game.(September 30, 2017)
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
K-State quarterback Jesse Ertz (16) hands off to K-State fullback Winston Dimel (38) in the 4th quarter Saturday.(September 30, 2017)
K-State arterback Jesse Ertz (16) looks for an opening as he runs for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against Baylor. (September 30, 2017)
K-State players celebrate with quarterback Jesse Ertz (16) after his 4th quarter touchdown against Baylor(September 30, 2017)
K-State defensive back D.J. Reed (2) drops the ball on a kick off return as Baylor cornerback Timarcus Davis (37) defends on the play. The ball rolled out of bounds and K-State retained possession. (September 30, 2017)
K-State quarterback Jesse Ertz (16) is drug down after a long run in the 4th quarter Saturday as K-State took on Baylor.(September 30, 2017)
K-State place kicker Matthew McCrane celebrates after nailing a 49 yard field goal in the 4th quarter Saturday against Baylor. (September 30, 2017)
K-State place kicker Matthew McCrane is congratulated by K-State punter Mitch Lochbihler (9) after nailing a 49 yard field goal in the 4th quarter Saturday against Baylor. (September 30, 2017)
K-State place kicker Matthew McCrane 37, 21, 49 and 23 yards gets off a 49 yard field goal kick in the 4th quarter Saturday against Baylor. McCrane had kicks of (September 30, 2017)
K-State running back Alex Barnes (34) fights off aylor safety Davion Hall (12) on a long run in the 4th quarter Saturday in Manhattan.(September 30, 2017)
K-State running back Alex Barnes (34) fights off aylor safety Davion Hall (12) on a long run in the 4th quarter Saturday in Manhattan.(September 30, 2017)
K-State wide receiver Byron Pringle (9) sprints downfield on kick return Saturday in the first quarter against Baylor. Pringle took a huge hit on the play from Baylor defensive tackle Bravvion Roy (99). (September 30, 2017)
K-State wide receiver Byron Pringle (9) sprints downfield on kick return Saturday in the first quarter against Baylor. (September 30, 2017)
K-State linebacker Jayd Kirby (46) goes up to block a Baylor field goal but doesn't quite get his hands on it. (September 30, 2017)
*K-State defensive back Cre Moore (23) grabs Baylor wide receiver Tony Nicholson (13) by the ankles after he attempted to jump over Moore on a first quarter run.(September 30, 2017)
K-State wide receiver Isaiah Zuber (7) grabs a pass in the end zone from quarterback Jesse Ertz (16) in the first quarter Saturday. (September 30, 2017)
K-State wide receiver Isaiah Zuber (7) grabs a pass in the end zone from quarterback Jesse Ertz (16) in the first quarter Saturday. (September 30, 2017)
K-State running back Dalvin Warmack (3) breaks through a line of Baylor defenders on a long run int he 1st quarter Saturday. (September 30, 2017)
Baylor cornerback Jameson Houston (11) breaks up a pass to K-State wide receiver Byron Pringle (9) in the second quarter Saturday in Manhattan. (September 30, 2017)
K-State offensive lineman Dalton Risner (71) gives K-State head coach Bill Snyder a pat on the chest as he comes off the field.(September 30, 2017)
Baylor wide receiver Blake Lynch (21) knocks the ball away from K-State wide receiver Byron Pringle (9) late in the 2nd quarter Saturday in Manhattan as K-State took on Baylor.(September 30, 2017)
