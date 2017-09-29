Dartmouth's Hunter Hagdorn is knocked out of bounds by Penn's Jyron Walker but only after crossing the goal line and putting Dartmouth up 6-0 in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 29, 2017, in Philadelphia.
Gerbino TD on last play lifts Dartmouth over Penn 16-13

The Associated Press

September 29, 2017 9:43 PM

PHILADELPHIA

Jared Gerbino scored on a fourth-and-inches play as time ran out and Dartmouth shocked defending co-champion Penn 16-13 in the Ivy League opener Friday night.

Jack Heneghan and Gerbino, led the Big Green on a 15-play, 80-yard drive, opting to use Gerbino, the 230-pound backup quarterback, on the final play rather than attempt a tying field goal.

Heneghan converted a fourth-and-3 with a 5-yard pass to Emory Thompson near midfield and on the following third-and-4 Gerbino busted up the middle for a career-best 27 yards. Thompson followed with a sweep for 13 yards to the Penn 2.

Penn had taken the lead on a 27-yard field goal by Jack Soslow with 5:37 to play.

Heneghan was 23 of 31 for 199 yards and a 12-yard touchdown to Hunter Hagdorn in the second quarter. Gerbino picked up 71 yards on 11 carries and threw one incompletion.

Dartmouth (3-0) was 1-6 in the Ivy League last year.

The Quakers (2-1), who rushed for more than 300 yards in both their wins, had 85 yards on the ground. Karekin Brooks, who ran for 268 yards a week ago, was held to 47 yards on 14 carries.

