The next step for Royals’ Danny Duffy? Consistency, Ned Yost says

More Videos 0:47 Wilson family of Valley Center enjoys memorable Friday Pause 0:52 Derby elementary recognized as Blue Ribbon School 1:01 Tree climbing competition comes to Wichita 2:57 Hear how this Overland Park woman was able to escape an assailant 1:04 Free hummus day at Meddys 2:01 Redesigned SHS space to host Sheep Show 1:31 Wichita man charged with attempted first-degree murder in shooting 1:18 Kneaders Bakery & Cafe to open Friday 1:22 Bruce Weber reacts to basketball bribery scandal 2:51 The final sale price for this rare 12-cent comic book will make your jaw drop Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Royals Danny Duffy battles command in 4-1 loss to Tigers Royals manager Ned Yost talked about starter Danny Duffy's command issues in Duffy's final start of the season on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017, at Kauffman Stadium. Duffy allowed four runs in a 4-1 loss to the Tigers. Royals manager Ned Yost talked about starter Danny Duffy's command issues in Duffy's final start of the season on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017, at Kauffman Stadium. Duffy allowed four runs in a 4-1 loss to the Tigers. Maria Torres The Kansas City Star

Royals manager Ned Yost talked about starter Danny Duffy's command issues in Duffy's final start of the season on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017, at Kauffman Stadium. Duffy allowed four runs in a 4-1 loss to the Tigers. Maria Torres The Kansas City Star