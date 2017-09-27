New York Yankees Todd Frazier, left, celebrates with the Yankees' Starlin Castro in the dugout after Castro hit a solo home run in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in New York, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017.
New York Yankees Todd Frazier, left, celebrates with the Yankees' Starlin Castro in the dugout after Castro hit a solo home run in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in New York, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017. Kathy Willens AP Photo
New York Yankees Todd Frazier, left, celebrates with the Yankees' Starlin Castro in the dugout after Castro hit a solo home run in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in New York, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017. Kathy Willens AP Photo

Sports

Severino, trio of homers lift Yankees over Rays 6-1

By SCOTT ORGERA Associated Press

September 27, 2017 9:38 PM

NEW YORK

Luis Severino cruised through his final postseason tuneup and Starlin Castro, Greg Bird and Aaron Hicks all homered during a four-run sixth inning, lifting the New York Yankees over the Tampa Bay Rays 6-1 on Wednesday night.

New York (89-69) improved to a season-high 20 games over .500 and remained three games behind division-leading Boston with four to play. The Yankees would host the AL wild-card game if they don't win the division. Severino (14-6) is lined up to start the playoff opener.

Tampa Bay (76-82) was ensured its fourth straight losing season.

Castro crushed a solo shot off the back wall in the Rays' bullpen to lead off the sixth, chasing starter Matt Andriese (5-5) and giving the Yankees a 3-1 lead with his 16th homer and second in two games.

Bird then homered off reliever Xavier Cedeno, giving New York its tenth set of back-to-back homers.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Bruce Weber reacts to basketball bribery scandal

Bruce Weber reacts to basketball bribery scandal 1:22

Bruce Weber reacts to basketball bribery scandal
K-State football players break down Baylor 2:27

K-State football players break down Baylor
K-State players feel worse about loss after watching Alabama beat Vandy 59-0 1:23

K-State players feel worse about loss after watching Alabama beat Vandy 59-0

View More Video