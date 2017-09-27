Whit Merrifield could lead AL in steals — and do something no one’s done in decades

Whit Merrifield is the kind of player who will admit to scoreboard watching. So when asked Wednesday if he was paying attention to the league leaders in stolen bases, perhaps his answer was not surprising.
“Absolutely,” he said.
Merrifield, a 28-year-old second baseman, entered Wednesday with 33 stolen bases, tied with Houston’s Cameron Maybin for the most in the American League. He is in position to become the first Royal to lead the league in that category since Johnny Damon in 1998. As Merrifield stood inside the clubhouse at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday afternoon, he admitted that he would likely be more aggressive during the season’s final five games.
“I’d lie to you if I said I wasn’t,” he said.
Merrifield’s stolen-base total is another impressive number in a breakout season. He entered Wednesday batting .286 with 18 homers and 32 doubles. With two more homers, he would become the third player in franchise history with 20 homers, 30 doubles and 30 stolen bases in a season. Carlos Beltran and Amos Otis are the others.
Yet the fact Merrifield is in position to lead the league with a total in the 30s is another indication of the diminishing utility of the stolen base in a power game. If Merrifield fends off Maybin, he will likely become the first person in 55 years to lead a league while stealing fewer than 38 bases.
Not since Chicago’s Luis Aparicio led the American League with 31 stolen bases in 1962 has a league high been so low. Houston’s Jose Altuve had 38 in 2015.
Some of the factors are obvious. Entering Wednesday’s games, Major League teams had combined to hit a record 5,961 homers. As the power numbers have swelled, the value of risking an out on the base paths has gone down. In 2015, Major League players stole 2,505 bases, the lowest total since 1974 (2,488), a year in which there were just 24 teams. Last season, the total increased marginally to 2,537.
On Wednesday, teams had combined for 2,457 stolen bases with five days left. The Los Angeles Angels led the majors with 132 stolen bases, just two more than Rickey Henderson’s single-season record (set in 1982).
And yet, the value of the stolen base has also decreased because opposing pitchers have become better at containing the running game, Royals manager Ned Yost said.
“Everybody’s got a slide step for the most part,” Yost said. “Everybody’s quicker to the plate. It makes it more difficult, so you’ve got to pick your spots.”
The Royals entered Wednesday with 89 stolen bases, on pace for their lowest total since stealing 88 in 2009. They lost Jarrod Dyson last offseason, which explains some of the decrease. Alcides Escobar is also not the threat he once was. Still, they employ a simple method for identifying running situations: Math.
Rusty Kuntz, the club’s longtime first base coach, tracks pitchers’ times to home plate out of the regular stretch motion and out of a quicker slide step. He then compares it to the speed of his players.
Merrifield, one of the team’s fastest players and most instinctual base runners, ends up with more opportunities than most.
His 33 stolen bases represent the highest total of his career, but he also stole 32 bases in 135 games for Class AAA Omaha in 2015. He believes he is capable of averaging 30 to 35 stolen bases in the big leagues. But in a good year, he believes he could possibly approach 40 or 45.
He won’t hit that total this season. But he will be aggressive in the season’s final week. Smart, he said. But aggressive.
On Tuesday, for instance, he was caught stealing for the sixth time this season. So on Wednesday afternoon, he found himself talking to Kuntz inside the clubhouse.
“He asked yesterday, when I stole, was that more of a, ‘You forgot how to read a slide step or you’re trying to be a little bit more aggressive now that you’re in the lead?’ ” Merrifield said.
“Five games left. Tied for the league lead in something. It would be cool to win it.
“He said: ‘I’m all with you there.’ ”
Rustin Dodd: 816-234-4937, @rustindodd. Download True Blue, The Star’s free Royals app.
