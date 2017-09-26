Philadelphia Flyers' Travis Konecny, left, and Travis Sanheim, right, celebrate Konecny's game winning goal during overtime of an NHL preseason hockey game against the New York Rangers, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, in Philadelphia. The Flyers won 4-3.
Sports

Konecny's OT goal lifts Flyers over Rangers

The Associated Press

September 26, 2017 9:42 PM

PHILADELPHIA

Travis Konecny scored 3:22 into overtime, lifting the Philadelphia Flyers to a 4-3 preseason win against the New York Rangers on Tuesday night.

Samuel Morin, Scott Laughton and Oskar Lindblom also scored for Philadelphia, and Brian Elliott made 25 saves.

New York jumped out to a 2-0 lead on first-period goals for Paul Carey and David Desharnais. Michael Grabner tied it at 3 at 17:39 of the third, and Ondrej Pavelec made 34 saves for the Rangers.

New York finished the preseason with a 3-2-1 record. It begins the regular season at home Oct. 5 against the Colorado Avalanche. Philadelphia has two games remaining in the exhibition season.

BLUE JACKETS 5, BLUES 2

In Columbus, Ohio, Joonas Korpisalo made 19 saves and recorded an assist to help Columbus to the exhibition win.

Korpisalo played the entire game for the Blue Jackets, and was credited with the primary assist on Tyler Motte's goal at 1:47 of the first.

Markus Hannikainen, Markus Nutivaara, Pierre-Luc Dubois and Dean Kukan also scored for Columbus.

Sam Blais and Tage Thompson scored for St. Louis, and Jake Allen made 35 stops.

  Comments  

