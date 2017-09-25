Toronto Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson rounds first base on his solo home run off Boston Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz, left, during the first inning of a baseball game in Boston, Monday, Sept. 25, 2017.
Sports

Donaldson, Blue Jays stop Red Sox winning streak at 6

By KEN POWTAK Associated Press

September 25, 2017 9:41 PM

BOSTON

Josh Donaldson homered and drove in three runs, powering the Toronto Blue Jays past the AL East-leading Boston Red Sox 6-4 on Monday night.

Boston's six-game winning streak was snapped and its magic number to clinch a second straight division title remained at three. The Red Sox lead the second-place New York Yankees, who beat Kansas City earlier in the day, by four games with six remaining.

Eduardo Nunez and Mookie Betts both left with injuries for Boston. Nunez aggravated a right knee injury that sidelined him for 13 games, and Betts came out with pain in his left wrist.

Ryan Goins hit a solo homer and Teoscar Hernandez had a two-run double for the Blue Jays. Brett Anderson (2-2) allowed three runs in five innings.

Red Sox lefty Drew Pomeranz (16-6) had his shortest start of the season, giving up five runs and seven hits in two innings.

