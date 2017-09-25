Sports

US Open finalists knocked out in 1st round at Wuhan Open

The Associated Press

September 25, 2017 4:09 AM

WUHAN, China

U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens and runner-up Madison Keys were knocked out of the Wuhan Open in the first round on Monday.

In their first matches since the final at Flushing Meadows, the 17th-ranked Stephens lost to Wang Qiang of China 6-2, 6-2, while the 12th-ranked Keys was beaten by Varvara Lepchenko 6-2, 7-6 (4).

Stephens' serve was broken early in both sets. Wang closed out the victory on her sixth match point.

The 22-year-old Keys, seeded 10th, broke Lepchenko early in the second set, but the Uzbekistan-born naturalized American rebounded to take the lead and eventually win in a tiebreaker.

