Oak Hill Academy big man David McCormack chooses KU

Kansas has landed its second frontcourt player from Virginia prep school powerhouse Oak Hill Academy in the last two recruiting seasons.
David McCormack, a 6-foot-10, 260-pound senior center and former teammate of 6-10, 240-pound KU freshman Billy Preston, on Sunday orally committed to Bill Self’s Jayhawk program over Oklahoma State, Duke, UCLA, Xavier and North Carolina State.
McCormack, the No. 33-rated player in the recruiting class of 2018 according to Rivals.com, announced for KU on Virginia’s WAVY-TV Channel 10 news.
With hats of Duke, N.C. State and UCLA placed in front of him, McCormack unbuttoned his button-down shirt to reveal a Kansas T-shirt.
“Next year I have decided that I will attend Kansas University,” McCormack said on the TV show after thanking “God for putting me in this position, family, friends, coaches who supported me all through the way and putting their faith in me. I’m showing my gratitude.”
Of KU, McCormack said: “Coach Self is an amazing coach, great as far as player development, relationships. He’s a winning coach. There’s a lot of history behind Kansas. The assistant coach I talked to, Jerrance Howard, is a great guy. He made it an easy decision. He’s very trustworthy. I”m looking forward to making more championships and more memories at Kansas.”
Actually the word leaked out on Twitter a few minutes before he appeared on the broadcast, with ESPN’s Paul Biancardi writing: “David McCormack tells ESPN: ‘I am headed to Kansas.’’’
Also, his Team Loaded AAU coach tweeted a picture of McCormack in a KU jersey with the caption, “Congratulations to David McCormack on his commitment to Kansas.”
McCormack, who made official visits to Xavier and N.C. State, made an unofficial visit to KU on Aug. 22. He’s scheduled to make his official visit for Saturday’s Late Night in the Phog. He also considered UCLA, Duke, Kentucky, Maryland, Georgetown, Baylor, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, VCU and others.
“It’s a great environment. I really enjoyed myself there (KU),” McCormack told D1vision.com recently, referring to KU. “They told me how they’re likely losing their top six guys. … I’ll be able to play inside and out. They’ll be able to take advantage of what I can do.”
McCormack is the second player — and second big man — to commit to KU in the recruiting class of 2018. The Jayhawks on Aug. 30 received an oral commitment from No. 25-ranked Silvio De Sousa, a 6-foot-9, 220-pound senior forward from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.
At one point, Oklahoma State was considered the heavy favorite for McCormack — a Norfolk, Va., native — because he’s close to first-year Cowboys assistant coach David Kontaxis, who has ties to McCormack’s Team Loaded Virginia AAU program.
McCormack averaged 10.6 points and 8.6 rebounds a game at Oak Hill Academy and 14.8 points (on 60 percent shooting) and 9.8 rebounds for Team Loaded AAU on the adidas circuit this past spring and summer.
His recruiting stock has soared in the past year as a result of his losing a lot of weight.
“He was about 295 last year, he’s 255 now,” Oak Hill coach Steve Smith told Zagsblog.com. “He’s got a great body now. That has helped him tremendously. He’s more mobile now, he plays above the rim instead of below the rim. His shot has improved to 17 feet. He’s an inside presence on both sides of the floor. He’s going to be a really, really good college player. I’ve got to give him credit because he lost weight but he’s the guy who changed his diet and lost the weight and it changed him into a much better player.”
McCormack, who played for Norfolk Academy as a sophomore, told the Lexington Herald-Leader he’s become a “label reader,” noticing what’s in the food he eats.
“Through all the work and determination, I changed my game,” McCormack told USA Today. “I made sure dropped the weight. I played hard, I made sure I revolutionized my game.”
“It just feels amazing,” he noted to the Herald-Leader of playing while in tip-top shape. “Running down the floor is much easier. I’m jumping higher. You can tell the difference in your body. The conditioning is much better and you don’t get tired as much. It’s really helped my game.”
The future Journalism major — he wants to be a sports announcer someday — described his game as “big.”
“I would say I used to be a bull in a china shop, but not as much now,” he added to the Herald-Leader. “I’ve developed my game to where I’m much more skilled with footwork. I can get around defenders rather than going through them. My game is always developing. But I’m still strong and demanding.”
He added to The Star last summer: “Playing with my back to the basket is my bread and butter.”
Oak Hill coach Smith said McCormack knows he can do the most damage at the basket, not on the perimeter.
“”He’ll do what you ask him to do,” Smith told USA Today. “He has a great attitude and he’s a great student. He’s a big guy and there’s not many five men who want to play down low. Dave knows what he is and goes to work.”
KU now has filled two spots in what should be a huge recruiting class. The Jayhawks currently have 12 scholarship players on the roster, one under the limit of 13. The Jayhawks will definitely lose seniors Devonté Graham and Svi Mykhailiuk, figure to lose Malik Newman, Udoka Azubuike and Billy Preston to the NBA Draft and could lose Lagerald Vick to the pros as well.
KU’s frontcourt next season will definitely include DeSousa and McCormack as well as Mitch Lightfoot and Memphis transfer Dedric Lawson, a 6-9, 230-pound junior regarded as one of the top forwards in college basketball last season.
