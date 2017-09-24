We dare you not to read this story about the Royals’ 8-1 loss to the White Sox

Ian Kennedy was bloodied and battered, and the Royals are just days from officially being eliminated from the playoff race after an 8-1 loss Sunday to the Chicago White Sox.
Kennedy surrendered five runs in 5 1/3 innings at Guaranteed Rate Field, including homers to Chicago’s Avisail Garcia and Kevan Smith. The offense managed just one run against rookie starter Lucas Giolito, who lasted seven innings. The result was a series loss on Chicago’s South Side.
With seven games to play, the Royals (76-79) dropped 5 1/2 games behind the Minnesota Twins in the race for the second American League wild card. They will conclude an 11-game road trip Monday against the Yankees in New York, a makeup for a rainout in May.
Rustin Dodd: 816-234-4937, @rustindodd. Download True Blue, The Star’s free Royals app.
