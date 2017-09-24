Royals starter Ian Kennedy gave up five runs in 5 1/3 innings against the White Sox in an 8-1 loss Sunday in Chicago.
Royals starter Ian Kennedy gave up five runs in 5 1/3 innings against the White Sox in an 8-1 loss Sunday in Chicago. Matt Marton The Associated Press
Royals starter Ian Kennedy gave up five runs in 5 1/3 innings against the White Sox in an 8-1 loss Sunday in Chicago. Matt Marton The Associated Press

Sports

We dare you not to read this story about the Royals’ 8-1 loss to the White Sox

By Rustin Dodd

rdodd@kcstar.com

September 24, 2017 4:05 PM

CHICAGO

Ian Kennedy was bloodied and battered, and the Royals are just days from officially being eliminated from the playoff race after an 8-1 loss Sunday to the Chicago White Sox.

Kennedy surrendered five runs in 5  1/3 innings at Guaranteed Rate Field, including homers to Chicago’s Avisail Garcia and Kevan Smith. The offense managed just one run against rookie starter Lucas Giolito, who lasted seven innings. The result was a series loss on Chicago’s South Side.

With seven games to play, the Royals (76-79) dropped 5  1/2 games behind the Minnesota Twins in the race for the second American League wild card. They will conclude an 11-game road trip Monday against the Yankees in New York, a makeup for a rainout in May.

Rustin Dodd: 816-234-4937, @rustindodd. Download True Blue, The Star’s free Royals app.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Energy key to Newton volleyball's undefeated day at home tournament

Energy key to Newton volleyball's undefeated day at home tournament 2:01

Energy key to Newton volleyball's undefeated day at home tournament
Video highlights of Mulvane's win over Collegiate 2:07

Video highlights of Mulvane's win over Collegiate
Video highlights: Andale shuts out Wellington 38-0 1:28

Video highlights: Andale shuts out Wellington 38-0

View More Video