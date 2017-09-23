More Videos

Sports

KU running back goes for 291 yards … in 56-34 loss to West Virginia

By Jesse Newell

jnewell@kcstar.com

September 23, 2017 2:57 PM

LAWRENCE

So, is this progress?

The Kansas football team lost 56-34 to West Virginia on a sunny afternoon at Memorial Stadium, trailing by eight to start the fourth quarter before turnovers turned a competitive game into a late blowout.

In the process, the Jayhawks set new offensive records … while also continuing to allow points at an alarming rate.

Start with the good for KU: Khalil Herbert’s 291 rushing yards were the most by an FBS player this year. The 34 points were the most against a non-FCS opponent in the David Beaty era and also the Jayhawks’ highest output in a conference game since 2014.

Now, the bad: West Virginia had six touchdown drives of 72 yards or more. The Mountaineers had a 340-yard passer, two 100-yard rushers and also averaged 7.7 yards per play.

In the end, KU couldn’t dig itself out of a 35-13 hole following a mistake-filled first half.

The Jayhawks’ defensive struggles were on display, as they allowed four consecutive touchdown drives of 80-plus yards.

The offense, meanwhile, found some success in the run game with Herbert, but it had gaffes at crucial times. The Jayhawks had two false-start penalties that halted drives, while a Peyton Bender overthrow turned into a deflection and pick-six in the final minute before the break.

KU, 1-3 overall and 0-1 in the Big 12, will have a bye week before hosting Texas Tech on Oct. 7.

Jesse Newell: 816-234-4759, @jessenewell

