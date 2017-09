2:07 Video highlights of Mulvane's win over Collegiate Pause

1:23 Nico Hernandez’s home gym reopens

1:55 Chiefs' keys to beating Chargers include keeping your cool, Peters and Kelce

2:03 Video: Buhler holds on to beat Maize South

1:36 Family that fled Hurricane Harvey talks about ending up in Kansas

2:20 UltraVan Rally in south-central Kansas is almost cult-like

2:13 A virtual tour of new aquarium, museum in Missouri

1:04 Keeper of the Plains through the years

1:04 Free hummus day at Meddys