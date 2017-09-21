Royals shut out the Blue Jays 1-0. Is there still a path to the wild card?

More Videos 1:23 Nico Hernandez’s home gym reopens Pause 2:13 A virtual tour of new aquarium, museum in Missouri 1:31 Wichita man charged with attempted first-degree murder in shooting 2:25 Bishop Gerber Science Center dedication 2:41 The Gorilla and Bird share advice 3:05 K-State QB Jesse Ertz takes blame for Vanderbilt loss 0:53 Miri's Minis to open in College Hill 2:20 UltraVan Rally 1:04 Free hummus day at Meddys 1:40 Cattle drive commemorates Chisholm Trail anniversary Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Mike Moustakas breaks the Royals home run record: Here are all 37 Relive each of Mike Moustakas' 37 home runs this season (so far). On Wednesday night in Toronto, the Royals third baseman broke Steve Balboni's single-season franchise record set in 1985. Relive each of Mike Moustakas' 37 home runs this season (so far). On Wednesday night in Toronto, the Royals third baseman broke Steve Balboni's single-season franchise record set in 1985. Neil Nakahodo The Kansas City Star

