Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas during a game last month. Nam Y. Huh The Associated Press
Here is the call on Mike Moustakas’ record-breaking 37th home run

September 20, 2017 8:23 PM

He finally did it.

On Wednesday night in Toronto, Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas hit his 37th home run of the season, a solo shot to right field.

Let the record show that Moustakas hit a slider from Toronto’s Carlos Ramirez, and the ball traveled an estimated 364 feet.

This is the home run with Ryan Lefebvre’s call for Fox Sports Kansas City:

