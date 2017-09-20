Here is the call on Mike Moustakas’ record-breaking 37th home run

He finally did it.
On Wednesday night in Toronto, Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas hit his 37th home run of the season, a solo shot to right field.
Let the record show that Moustakas hit a slider from Toronto’s Carlos Ramirez, and the ball traveled an estimated 364 feet.
This is the home run with Ryan Lefebvre’s call for Fox Sports Kansas City:
Rewrite the history books, Moose. https://t.co/POkJ0c1Q7P #ClimbOn pic.twitter.com/MSUuV1cjzr— MLB (@MLB) September 21, 2017
There's a new home run king in Kansas City. #RaisedRoyal pic.twitter.com/2LHh0Lahfk— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) September 21, 2017
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments