Salvador Perez rests again, ailing Royals lose to Indians 8-4

Early Saturday afternoon, Royals catcher Salvador Perez lounged in the corner of the visitors clubhouse, preparing to rest his sore side for another day. Center fielder Lorenzo Cain laid on his back in the trainer’s room, receiving treatment on his tender right quad. Third baseman Mike Moustakas appeared in a hallway on the other side of the room, shuffling on an injured right knee.
It is the middle of September. Every team in baseball is managing aches and pains, some more serious than others. But for weeks, the Royals’ clubhouse has had the feel of a mobile infirmary. Perez has been limited by an intercostal strain in his side. Cain has competed on a sore quad. Moustakas has seen his power sapped by an undisclosed knee injury. That accounting does not include recent injuries to starting pitchers Danny Duffy and Ian Kennedy.
On Saturday, in an 8-4 loss to the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field, the dull pain surfaced yet again. A blend of reality and frustration set in. Perez was out of the lineup for a second straight day. The Royals (73-75) lost for the fourth time in six games, limping toward the finish line in the season’s final weeks.
The injuries offer little excuse for a club that has been deficient on offense, in relief and in the starting rotation. But for a team that dropped to 18-26 since the start of August, the strained muscles and sore joints are an integral part of the story.
“You push them as far as you can push them,” Royals manager Ned Yost said.
The trio of Perez, Moustakas and Cain has been steadfast in its desire to play. Yet, worn down and overmatched here in Cleveland, the Royals dropped 4 1/2 games behind the Minnesota Twins in the race for the second American League wild-card spot with 14 games left. That was before the Twins played Toronto on Saturday night.
One day after Kansas City snapped the Indians’ 22-game winning streak, Cleveland struck back, needing only one more victory or a Twins loss to celebrate an American League Central title with a division rival in town.
“There’s a good reason why they’re about to wrap it up here in a day or two,” said Royals starter Jason Hammel, who was knocked around for six earned runs. “They’re a good team. You have to play better to beat them.”
In some ways, the standings are secondary. The playoffs remain a mathematical possibility, yet a statistical long shot. The latest loss offered another glimpse at the team’s shortcomings.
Hammel labored through five innings, finding his arm slot in the fourth and fifth innings, before stumbling in a messy sixth. The decisive sequence was punctuated by a two-out, two-run double by Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor and a Little League homer surrendered to center fielder Austin Jackson.
With two runners aboard, Hammel attempted to come inside with a fastball against Lindor, who only two nights ago roped a game-tying double in the bottom of the ninth. Hammel missed high and outside, and Lindor, a switch-hitter, sprayed an opposite-field double off the wall in left field, giving the Indians a 5-2 lead.
“You have to tip your cap to him,” Hammel said. “But it’s a big mistake on my part. That’s the ballgame there.”
Moments later, Jackson singled to center field. Cain sprinted in hard and threw home to cut down a scampering Lindor. But seeing no play, reserve catcher Drew Butera received the ball and immediately fired to second to try and get Jackson. The throw skipped past shortstop Alcides Escobar and bounced past Cain, who was out of position after making the throw home. Cain had to retreat into deep center field to fetch the ball. The errant throw allowed Jackson to circle the bases and stretch the Indians’ lead to 7-2.
“The pitch that is going to bother me is that pitch to Lindor,” Hammel said. “It was the same pitch he hit two nights ago.”
That Hammel was still in the game in the sixth inning was illustrative of the state of the Royals’ depleted bullpen, which was down to a group that included Scott Alexander, Peter Moylan, Kevin McCarthy and newcomer Mike Morin. There was little left, so Yost sought to squeeze another inning out of Hammel. The results were unsatisfactory.
“It’s got to be frustrating for our hitters to continually play from behind,” Hammel said.
The injury problems have manifested themselves in different ways. Perez spent half of August on the disabled list. Moustakas is still looking for his 37th homer. The Royals have used 29 pitchers this season, the most since using 31 in 2006.
The staff will receive a boost Sunday when left-hander Danny Duffy is activated from the disabled list and makes his first start since Aug. 22. Returning from a pronator strain near his left elbow, Duffy will be on a pitch count of 60 to 65 pitches. He is slated to start opposite Indians ace Corey Kluber.
That’s not the only problem. In the moments after the loss, Yost confirmed that Perez would likely receive another day off Sunday while Cain would be out of the lineup to rest his quad. The decision highlights the current predicament. The clubhouse is filled with hurting players. The Royals cannot afford more than one or two more losses.
“The problem is, you push them until as far as you think can push them,” Yost said. “If they blow, they’re out (for the year).”
The Royals have their final day off on Monday before opening a three-game series in Toronto. The schedule presents a plan. Yost will let Perez and Cain rest for one more day, he said. Then he will ride with them.
“With the off day, it’s perfect for us,” Yost said. “You miss one day and they get two days off. Sometimes you just got to do what you got to do.”
Indians 8, Royals 4
Royals
AB
R
H
BI
W
K
Avg.
Merrifield 2b
4
0
2
1
0
0
.286
Cain cf
3
0
1
0
1
0
.303
Orlando cf
0
0
0
0
0
0
.167
Hosmer 1b
4
0
1
0
0
1
.324
Cabrera rf
4
1
2
0
0
0
.287
Moustakas 3b
3
0
0
0
1
2
.271
Cuthbert 3b
0
0
0
0
0
0
.227
Moss dh
3
0
0
1
0
0
.210
Escobar ss
4
1
1
0
0
0
.253
Gordon lf
4
1
1
1
0
3
.208
Butera c
4
1
1
1
0
1
.242
Totals
33
4
9
4
2
7
Indians
AB
R
H
BI
W
K
Avg.
Lindor ss
4
2
3
2
1
0
.281
Jackson cf
4
2
2
1
1
1
.307
Santana 1b
4
0
2
1
0
0
.267
Encarnacion dh
3
1
1
2
0
1
.252
Bruce rf
4
1
2
0
0
0
.255
Diaz 3b
3
1
2
0
0
1
.270
Gonzalez 2b
1
0
0
0
0
0
.275
Almonte lf
3
1
1
1
0
0
.233
Allen lf
0
0
0
0
0
0
.200
Gomes c
4
0
0
0
0
0
.224
Urshela 2b-3b
4
0
0
0
0
0
.224
Totals
34
8
13
7
2
3
Royals
001
100
200
—
4
9
1
Indians
012
004
10x
—
8
13
0
E: Butera (2). LOB: Kansas City 5, Cleveland 6. 2B: Cabrera (27), Escobar (32), Butera (4), Lindor (40), Bruce (27). HR: Gordon (7), off Carrasco; Encarnacion (35), off McCarthy. RBIs: Merrifield (71), Moss (47), Gordon (43), Butera (14), Lindor 2 (81), Jackson (32), Santana (78), Encarnacion 2 (92), Almonte (14). SB: Merrifield (30), Diaz (2). SF: Moss, Encarnacion, Almonte.
Runners left in scoring position: Kansas City 1 (Hosmer); Cleveland 2 (Almonte, Urshela). RISP: Kansas City 2 for 5; Cleveland 3 for 10. Runners moved up: Urshela. GIDP: Hosmer, Moss, Encarnacion, Almonte. DP: Kansas City 2 (Moustakas, Hosmer), (Merrifield, Escobar, Hosmer); Cleveland 2 (Lindor, Urshela, Santana), (Urshela, Lindor, Santana).
Royals
I
H
R
ER
W
K
P
ERA
Hammel L, 8-12
6
11
7
6
1
3
96
5.05
McCarthy
1
2
1
1
0
0
11
2.90
Morin
1
0
0
0
1
0
17
6.32
Indians
I
H
R
ER
W
K
P
ERA
Carrasco W, 16-6
6.2
8
4
4
2
5
101
3.48
Miller
0.1
0
0
0
0
0
2
1.61
McAllister
1
1
0
0
0
1
12
2.73
Goody
1
0
0
0
0
1
8
2.58
Hold: Miller (22). Inherited runners-scored: Miller 1-0. WP: Hammel, Carrasco.
Umpires: Home, Ted Barrett; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Lance Barksdale. Time: 2:44. Att: 33,688.
