More Videos

Wichita State vs. No. 8 Creighton 1:40

Wichita State vs. No. 8 Creighton

Pause
Derby bounces back with a 60-28 victory over Maize 2:07

Derby bounces back with a 60-28 victory over Maize

Watch this germ-zapping robot in action 0:44

Watch this germ-zapping robot in action

911 call from Emprise Bank about check 8:02

911 call from Emprise Bank about check

Koch Arena undergoes big changes 1:20

Koch Arena undergoes big changes

Shocker coaches react to Koch Arena upgrade 1:09

Shocker coaches react to Koch Arena upgrade

Police discuss homicide of Wichita doctor 1:50

Police discuss homicide of Wichita doctor

Buhler dominates Collegiate 1:55

Buhler dominates Collegiate

LaVela banquet hall opens next to the Candle Club 0:38

LaVela banquet hall opens next to the Candle Club

Kansan John Musgrave talks about Vietnam 1:08

Kansan John Musgrave talks about Vietnam

  • Highlights from Southridge-Pasco game, including Jake Newbry's interception return for a TD.

    Southridge opens Mid-Columbia Conference play with a 39-27 win over Pasco.

Highlights from Southridge-Pasco game, including Jake Newbry's interception return for a TD.

Southridge opens Mid-Columbia Conference play with a 39-27 win over Pasco.
Annie Fowler afowler@tricityherald.com
2017 Starliner Show

Cars

2017 Starliner Show

Custom cars, hot rods and great big airplanes – what more could you want on a perfect Saturday afternoon at the Kansas Aviation Museum, the site of the annual Starliner Car Show? (Video by Mike Berry / The Wichita Eagle)

Flying over Lawrence-Dumont Stadium at dusk

Sports

Flying over Lawrence-Dumont Stadium at dusk

Lawrence-Dumont Stadium from the air Thursday night at dusk as the Wingnuts took on the Winnipeg Goldeyes. This was the Wingnuts last game at home this season. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle / Sept. 14, 2017)

Maize cheerleaders and students honor veterans on game night

Varsity Football

Maize cheerleaders and students honor veterans on game night

Maize High School cheerleaders routinely honor veterans taking part in the Kansas Honor Flight program by cheering for them upon their return at Wichita Eisenhower National Airport. On Friday night, the school had a "Military Appreciation Night" and honored Les Smith, who flew 35 bombing missions during World War II. (Video by Travis Heying and Taylor Eldridge)

A kid's Corvette dream come true

Cars

A kid's Corvette dream come true

At the age of 9, he already had his eye on a jet black Corvette. David Larson had already developed an eye for cool cars. There was one in particular that fascinated him, a jet black 1962 Corvette. (Video by Mike Berry / The Wichita Eagle)