July 14, 2017 8:15 PM

Australia plays Thailand at Melbourne in World Cup qualifier

The Associated Press
MELBOURNE, Australia

Football Federation Australia said Saturday that the Socceroos will play Thailand at Melbourne's AAMI Park on Sept. 5 in their final World Cup qualifying group game.

Australia coach Ange Postecoglou has previously said he doesn't mind where the game is held, as long as the pitch gives his squad the best possible home advantage on the road to Russia 2018.

The third-place Socceroos are locked in a Group B fight with Japan, who they play away on Aug. 31, and Saudi Arabia for the two automatic World Cup spots.

Japan leads the group with 17 points, with Saudi Arabia and Australia on 16 points each. All three teams have played eight matches.

