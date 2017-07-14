Catching Monster Fish in Kansas

No place in the state has bigger, meaner fish than the Kansas River.The Kansas River, known as the Kaw to locals, starts at Junction City where the Republican and Smoky Hill rivers join. From there the river flows about 150 miles east to where it meets the Missouri River in Kansas City. Catfish up to 150 pounds have been pulled from the river. Thomas Finch, nicknamed the Kaw River Man, has reeled in flatheads weighing 81, 87 and 88 pounds from that stretch. In one night he and his son once caught 1,200 pounds of blue catfish, the biggest weighing 72 pounds. (Video by Michael Pearce / The Wichita Eagle)m