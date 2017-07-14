Floyd Mayweather Jr., left, and Conor McGregor, of Ireland, pause for photos during a news conference at Barclays Center Thursday, July 13, 2017, in New York.
Floyd Mayweather Jr., left, and Conor McGregor, of Ireland, pause for photos during a news conference at Barclays Center Thursday, July 13, 2017, in New York. Frank Franklin II AP
Sports

July 14, 2017 4:40 PM

While promoting fight, Mayweather and McGregor each accused of homophobia and racism

By Greg Hadley

ghadley@mcclatchy.com

Boxing champ Floyd Mayweather and UFC star Conor McGregor may not produce a great boxing match when they finally do fight in Las Vegas on Aug. 26. But they’ve already thrown plenty of verbal jabs promoting the fight.

And some say they’ve gone too far in attempting to generate headlines and buzz around the bout, considered a boxing oddity but expected to be a huge money-maker for both athletes.

McGregor, who is from Ireland, has drawn criticism in the past week for comments many interpreted as racist towards Mayweather, who is black. Among others, McGregor has told Mayweather to “dance for me, boy,” and said he is “half-black ... from the belly button down.” He’s also made provocative motions as a “a present for my beautiful, black female fans.”

Warning: Strong language viewers might find offensive.

But Mayweather, who initially seemed to stay above the fray and condemned McGregor’s comments as disrespectful, generated controversy of his own on Friday, using a homophobic slur and a derogatory term towards women to describe Mayweather.

As the Associated Press has reported, the four press conference promoting the fight have been laced with all kinds of profanities on both sides, and both fighters have been criticized in the past for comments and actions they’ve made.

McGregor has been accused of making racist comments towards Latino opponents in UFC before, though he claims to not even “see race.” Mayweather, meanwhile, has been arrested multiple times for domestic violence incidents and made comments many saw as homophobic and racist towards fellow boxer Manny Pacquiao in 2010, though he later apologized.

On social media, both athletes have been roundly blasted for their most recent comments.

