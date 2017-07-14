While promoting fight, Mayweather and McGregor each accused of homophobia and racism

Boxing champ Floyd Mayweather and UFC star Conor McGregor may not produce a great boxing match when they finally do fight in Las Vegas on Aug. 26. But they’ve already thrown plenty of verbal jabs promoting the fight.
And some say they’ve gone too far in attempting to generate headlines and buzz around the bout, considered a boxing oddity but expected to be a huge money-maker for both athletes.
McGregor, who is from Ireland, has drawn criticism in the past week for comments many interpreted as racist towards Mayweather, who is black. Among others, McGregor has told Mayweather to “dance for me, boy,” and said he is “half-black ... from the belly button down.” He’s also made provocative motions as a “a present for my beautiful, black female fans.”
Warning: Strong language viewers might find offensive.
Conor McGregor addresses race issues the only way Conor McGregor can pic.twitter.com/uZbGccN7iB— Def Pen Sports (@DefPenSports) July 14, 2017
But Mayweather, who initially seemed to stay above the fray and condemned McGregor’s comments as disrespectful, generated controversy of his own on Friday, using a homophobic slur and a derogatory term towards women to describe Mayweather.
Floyd Mayweather screams homophobic slur towards Conor McGregor. His speech was lame already, but now it's just getting sad again.— Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) July 14, 2017
As the Associated Press has reported, the four press conference promoting the fight have been laced with all kinds of profanities on both sides, and both fighters have been criticized in the past for comments and actions they’ve made.
McGregor has been accused of making racist comments towards Latino opponents in UFC before, though he claims to not even “see race.” Mayweather, meanwhile, has been arrested multiple times for domestic violence incidents and made comments many saw as homophobic and racist towards fellow boxer Manny Pacquiao in 2010, though he later apologized.
On social media, both athletes have been roundly blasted for their most recent comments.
Mayweather get off the stage bruh— Phil (@philzey02) July 14, 2017
Floyd mayweather calls mcgregor a Homophobic slur. Is anyone gonna call him out on it or will we just continue to call mcgregor a racist— Colin Spencer (@colinspencer33) July 14, 2017
Mayweather seriously just used a homophobic slur...in 2017??? My guy come on.— DatBadHombre (@datbadhombre) July 14, 2017
"Dance for me, boy! Dance for me, son!" - McGregor— Ryan McKinnell (@RyanMcKinnell) July 11, 2017
Welp, what was the over/under on racist one-liners? #maymacworldtour
Rather unfortunate that the only takeaway from the Media Tour is that Mcgregor is a racist and Mayweather is a homophobe. #MayMacWordTour— Eric (@ericsmart_) July 14, 2017
