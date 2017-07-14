Woman accused of lying about rape claims psychiatric illness

In this March 3, 2017 photo, Nikki Yovino is arraigned in Bridgeport Superior Court, in Bridgeport, Conn. Yovino, a former Connecticut university student accused of lying about being raped by two university football players, is seeking to have the charges against her dismissed. The Connecticut Post reports Yovino filed an application in court Friday, July 14 saying she’s suffering from a psychiatric disability. Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, Pool Ned Gerard