Sports

July 13, 2017 7:07 PM

AP source: Knicks promote Steve Mills, hire Scott Perry

By BRIAN MAHONEY AP Basketball Writer
NEW YORK

A person with knowledge of the details says the New York Knicks have promoted Steve Mills to president and hired Scott Perry as general manager.

Mills takes over the position left vacant by Phil Jackson's departure last month, the person told The Associated Press on Thursday. The person was granted anonymity because no announcement had been made.

Perry was the executive vice president of operations for the Sacramento Kings and previously held front-office roles for other organizations.

Mills returns to the role he held briefly before Jackson was hired in March 2014 and Mills was made his general manager.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Kansas State freshman Mike McGuirl adjusts to college life

Kansas State freshman Mike McGuirl adjusts to college life 1:17

Kansas State freshman Mike McGuirl adjusts to college life
Inside Wichita: See what a sports mascot sees 3:01

Inside Wichita: See what a sports mascot sees
KU coach Bill Self previews the Jayhawks' trip to Italy: 'This is Devonté's team' 2:43

KU coach Bill Self previews the Jayhawks' trip to Italy: 'This is Devonté's team'

View More Video