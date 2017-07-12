KU’s Dorance Armstrong gets Big 12 honor; K-State has four on preseason all-conference team

Kansas defensive end Dorance Armstrong was picked by media members as the Big 12’s preseason defensive player of the year, the conference announced Wednesday morning.
Armstrong, a junior defensive end from Houston, had 10 sacks and 20 tackles-for-loss last season. He also was one of three unanimous picks for Wednesday’s all-Big 12 preseason team.
Kansas State, meanwhile, had four representatives on the 29-person squad. That includes junior fullback Winston Dimel, junior offensive lineman Dalton Risner, sophomore defensive lineman Reggie Walker and junior defensive back D.J. Reed.
Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield was named preseason offensive player of the year, while West Virginia’s Will Grier was the league’s preseason newcomer of the year.
The Big 12 media preseason poll will be released Thursday.
2017 Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team
Offensive Player of the Year: Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma
Defensive Player of the Year: Dorance Armstrong, Kansas
Newcomer of the Year: Will Grier, West Virginia
Offense
QB Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma
RB Justice Hill, Oklahoma State
RB Justin Crawford, West Virginia
FB Winston Dimel, Kansas State
WR James Washington,Oklahoma State
WR Allen Lazard, Iowa State
WR Keke Coutee, Texas Tech
TE Mark Andrews,Oklahoma
OL Orlando Brown, Oklahoma
OL Connor Williams, Texas
OL Dalton Risner, Kansas State
OL Austin Schlottmann, TCU
OL Zach Crabtree, Oklahoma State
PK Clayton Hatfield,Texas Tech
KR/PR KaVontae Turpin, TCU
Defense
DL Dorance Armstrong, Kansas
DL K.J. Smith, Baylor
DL Reggie Walker, Kansas State
DL Poona Ford, Texas
DL Malcolm Roach, Texas
LB Travin Howard, TCU
LB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, Oklahoma
LB Malik Jefferson, Texas
DB D.J. Reed, Kansas State
DB Jordan Thomas, Oklahoma
DB Tre Flowers, Oklahoma State
DB Kamari Cotton-Moya, Iowa State
DB Nick Orr, TCU
P Michael Dickson, Texas
