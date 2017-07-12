Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph got rid of the ball under pressure from Kansas defensive end Dorance Armstrong Jr. at Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kan., last season.
Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph got rid of the ball under pressure from Kansas defensive end Dorance Armstrong Jr. at Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kan., last season. Shane Keyser skeyser@kcstar.com
KU’s Dorance Armstrong gets Big 12 honor; K-State has four on preseason all-conference team

Kansas defensive end Dorance Armstrong was picked by media members as the Big 12’s preseason defensive player of the year, the conference announced Wednesday morning.

Armstrong, a junior defensive end from Houston, had 10 sacks and 20 tackles-for-loss last season. He also was one of three unanimous picks for Wednesday’s all-Big 12 preseason team.

Kansas State, meanwhile, had four representatives on the 29-person squad. That includes junior fullback Winston Dimel, junior offensive lineman Dalton Risner, sophomore defensive lineman Reggie Walker and junior defensive back D.J. Reed.

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield was named preseason offensive player of the year, while West Virginia’s Will Grier was the league’s preseason newcomer of the year.

The Big 12 media preseason poll will be released Thursday.

2017 Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team

Offensive Player of the Year: Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma

Defensive Player of the Year: Dorance Armstrong, Kansas

Newcomer of the Year: Will Grier, West Virginia

Offense

QB Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma

RB Justice Hill, Oklahoma State

RB Justin Crawford, West Virginia

FB Winston Dimel, Kansas State

WR James Washington,Oklahoma State

WR Allen Lazard, Iowa State

WR Keke Coutee, Texas Tech

TE Mark Andrews,Oklahoma

OL Orlando Brown, Oklahoma

OL Connor Williams, Texas

OL Dalton Risner, Kansas State

OL Austin Schlottmann, TCU

OL Zach Crabtree, Oklahoma State

PK Clayton Hatfield,Texas Tech

KR/PR KaVontae Turpin, TCU

Defense

DL Dorance Armstrong, Kansas

DL K.J. Smith, Baylor

DL Reggie Walker, Kansas State

DL Poona Ford, Texas

DL Malcolm Roach, Texas

LB Travin Howard, TCU

LB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, Oklahoma

LB Malik Jefferson, Texas

DB D.J. Reed, Kansas State

DB Jordan Thomas, Oklahoma

DB Tre Flowers, Oklahoma State

DB Kamari Cotton-Moya, Iowa State

DB Nick Orr, TCU

P Michael Dickson, Texas

