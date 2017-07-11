Mike Moustakas had a sweet tribute to his mom during the All-Star Game

That was a really, really sweet moment in sixth inning of the All-Star Game on Tuesday night in Miami.
After the American League batted in the top of the frame, there was a break in the action as people took time to honor friends and family who have battled or are fighting cancer in the “Stand Up To Cancer” moment.
On his sign, Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas’ wrote his mother’s name.
Connie Moustakas died on Aug. 9, 2015 after a two-year battle. Few outside of the Royals organization knew she was sick as her son kept the matter private while he mostly continued to play (he took two short family-leave absences).
So, this was neat to see on Tuesday night as Mike Moustakas was taking part in his second All-Star Game:
Royals fans took note of Moustakas’ gesture:
Moose holding the #SU2C sign for his mom had me like pic.twitter.com/g0Tz5THWIp— Dave (@KCDave85) July 12, 2017
Seeing Moose's stand up for cancer sign with his mom's name on it— Corey Meyer (@CoreyMeyer97) July 12, 2017
I just saw Moose standing there with his mom's name on the Stand Up 2 Cancer card and now I'm a wreck.— Elliot Metz (@thatelliotmetz) July 12, 2017
Seeing @Mooose_8 holding a Stand Up to Cancer sign for his Mom made me cry. Love you Moose! ⚾️8️⃣ #StandUpToCancer #MasterCard— Andrea Lorraine (@faiths2s) July 12, 2017
Just got choked up when they showed Moose with his #SU2C card for his mom . #StandUpForThem #Royals #ASG2017— Stephanie Leith (@sleith9806) July 12, 2017
Moose, buddy.— Jeremy Danner (@Jeremy_Danner) July 12, 2017
Another cool part of the ceremony: the umpires paid tribute to Steve Palermo, who died in May.
