KU coach Bill Self: 'I'm sure there will be a time where Kansas and Missouri play again'

Lorenzo Cain was ejected during the seventh inning of a game between the Kansas City Royals and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday, July 8, 2017. Following the game, this is how he described his interaction with umpire Bill Miller.
Heather Winfree used baseball cards to tell her husband with kidney disease, Steve Winfree, that she is a kidney donor match. She hopes their story will bring more awareness to living kidney donations.
Ned Yost talks about the bullpen battling, rookie Luke Farrell's debut and the impressive at-bats during the Royals 11-6 victory over the Minnesota Twins in the first game of a doubleheader on July 1, 2017.